Oil major BP to cut thousands of jobs in cost-saving drive

British oil major BP on Thursday said it is planning to cut thousands of jobs as part of a major cost-cutting drive.

"Today, we have today told staff across bp that the proposed changes that have been announced to date are expected to impact around 4700 bp roles - these account for much of the anticipated reduction this year," BP said in a statement.

"We are also reducing our contractor numbers by 3000," the company said.

Shares of BP traded 1.6% higher on Thursday morning.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.