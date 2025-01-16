Money Report

Oil major BP to cut thousands of jobs in cost-saving drive

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

British oil and gasoline company BP (British Petroleum) signage is being pictured in Warsaw, Poland, on July 29, 2024.
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

British oil major BP on Thursday said it is planning to cut thousands of jobs as part of a major cost-cutting drive.

"Today, we have today told staff across bp that the proposed changes that have been announced to date are expected to impact around 4700 bp roles - these account for much of the anticipated reduction this year," BP said in a statement.

"We are also reducing our contractor numbers by 3000," the company said.

Shares of BP traded 1.6% higher on Thursday morning.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

