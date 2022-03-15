Money Report

Starbucks, Volvo Launch a Pilot EV Charging Network at Coffee Giant's Stores

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

Volvo
  • Volvo Cars and Starbucks are partnering on a pilot program to research the usage and potential scalability of electric vehicle chargers at the coffee giant's stores nationwide.
  • Volvo will install as many as 60 Volvo-branded, ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations along a 1,350-mile route from the Denver area to the coffee company's Seattle headquarters.
  • Charging infrastructure is viewed as a major hurdle to EV adoption.

DETROIT – Volvo Cars and Starbucks are partnering on a pilot program to research the usage and potential scalability of electric vehicle chargers at the coffee giant's stores nationwide, the companies announced Tuesday.

As part of the pilot, Volvo will install as many as 60 Volvo-branded, ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations along a 1,350-mile route from the Denver area to the coffee company's Seattle headquarters.

Volvo and Starbucks will monitor stations closely and assess usage by electric vehicle owners to determine potential expansion of the program, according to a representative for the companies.

Charging infrastructure is viewed as a major hurdle to EV adoption, prompting automotive and charging companies to launch partnerships to study use cases and install chargers across the U.S.

Volvo and Starbucks plan to establish a charging location about every 100 miles, well within the battery range of most electric vehicles. Installation of the chargers is scheduled this summer and is expected to be completed by the end of this year, the companies said.

The Volvo-branded chargers will be open to all EV owners with a ChargePoint account. Volvo owners can access the stations at no charge or at preferential rates, according to a press release.

The announcement comes a day before Starbucks' annual meeting that is expected to highlight its sustainability efforts, among other things. Separately, the coffee chain on Tuesday also unveiled the latest steps it's taking to reduce its disposable cup usage.

