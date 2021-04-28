Taco Bell Parent Yum Brands Tops Earnings Estimates Fueled by U.S. Sales Growth

Yum Brands on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings that crushed analysts' expectations as U.S. consumers returned to its restaurants.
Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
- Earnings per share: $1.07 adjusted vs. 87 cents expected
- Revenue: $1.49 billion vs. $1.45 billion expected
The company reported fiscal first-quarter net income rose to $326 million, or $1.07 per share, from $83 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Yum earned $1.07 per share, topping the 87 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Net sales rose 18% to $1.49 billion, beating expectations of $1.45 billion.
