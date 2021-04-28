Money Report

Taco Bell Parent Yum Brands Tops Earnings Estimates Fueled by U.S. Sales Growth

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Yum Brands on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings that crushed analysts' expectations as U.S. consumers returned to its restaurants.

Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: $1.07 adjusted vs. 87 cents expected
  • Revenue: $1.49 billion vs. $1.45 billion expected

The company reported fiscal first-quarter net income rose to $326 million, or $1.07 per share, from $83 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Yum earned $1.07 per share, topping the 87 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 18% to $1.49 billion, beating expectations of $1.45 billion.

