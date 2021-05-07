Money Report

Treasury Yields Tick Higher, Reversing Post-Jobs Report Decline

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields made back some ground on Friday, after initially falling on April's jobs report that fell short of expectations.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was unchanged at 1.558% after earlier hitting 1.469%, its lowest level since March 4. At one point in the session the benchmark note's yield also traded at 1.575%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded at 2.249%, or about three basis points lower.

Hiring was a huge letdown in April, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by a much less than expected 266,000. The unemployment rate rose to 6.1%.

Dow Jones estimates had been for 1 million new jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.8%.

Tech stocks initially rallied on the dip in yields, since lower yields are viewed as a boon for growth-oriented areas of the market.

