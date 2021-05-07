Treasury Yields Tick Higher, Reversing Post-Jobs Report Decline

U.S. Treasury yields made back some ground on Friday, after initially falling on April's jobs report that fell short of expectations.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was unchanged at 1.558% after earlier hitting 1.469%, its lowest level since March 4. At one point in the session the benchmark note's yield also traded at 1.575%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded at 2.249%, or about three basis points lower.

Hiring was a huge letdown in April, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by a much less than expected 266,000. The unemployment rate rose to 6.1%.

Dow Jones estimates had been for 1 million new jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.8%.

Tech stocks initially rallied on the dip in yields, since lower yields are viewed as a boon for growth-oriented areas of the market.

— CNBC's Thomas Franck contributed to this report.