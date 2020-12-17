Trump Says He Will Veto $740 Billion Defense Bill, Breaking With Republican-Led Senate

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would veto the sweeping defense bill that authorizes a topline of $740 billion in spending and outlines Pentagon policy.

On Friday, the Republican-led Senate overwhelmingly passed the NDAA and sent it to Trump's desk for his signature.

"I will Veto the Defense Bill, which will make China very unhappy. They love it," Trump tweeted. "Must have Section 230 termination, protect our National Monuments and allow for removal of military from far away, and very unappreciative, lands. Thank you!"

On Friday, the Republican-led Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA. The more than 70 members in support of the must-pass bill is more than the two-thirds majority that would be needed to defeat Trump's promised veto.

Congress must now vote again to override Trump.

The NDAA, which typically passes with strong bipartisan support and veto-proof majorities, authorizes a topline of $740 billion in spending and outlines Pentagon policy.

Earlier this month, Trump threatened to veto the must-pass defense bill if lawmakers do not include a measure eliminating legal protections for social media companies.

Trump is calling for the repeal of a federal law, known as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects tech giants like Facebook and Twitter from being held legally liable for what is posted on their platforms.

Last week, Trump referred to the provision as a "liability shielding gift" to "Big Tech" and called for it to be "completely terminated" otherwise he would nix this year's NDAA.

Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to “Big Tech” (the only companies in America that have it - corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity. Our Country can never be safe & secure if we allow it to stand..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

The president also said the measure posed a serious threat to U.S. national security as well as election integrity but did not give any further explanatory details. Trump has also said that Twitter, his social media platform of choice, has unfairly censored him.

The president's issue with Section 230 came to light this summer after Twitter added warning labels to several of his tweets that alleged mail-in voting is fraudulent. Trump has still not conceded the U.S. presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

This year's legislation includes a 3% pay raise for U.S. troops, a plan to rename military installations bearing names of Confederate leaders as well as a slew of other provisions.

The NDAA, in its current form, does not include any measure in relation to Section 230.