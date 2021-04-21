What to Watch Today: Nasdaq Set to Drop Again, Netflix Shares Slide

BY THE NUMBERS

Nasdaq futures were under some pressure Wednesday as Netflix (NFLX) shares dropped more than 8% in the premarket after the video streaming platform's data on new subscribers fell far short of Wall Street estimates. The Dow and S&P 500 were also set to open lower Wednesday, a day after nearly 1% declines. The Nasdaq also dropped nearly 1% on Tuesday. (CNBC)



All three benchmarks were riding back-to-back losses. However, none of them is that far away from their most recent record closes. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher Wednesday but remained below 1.6% and the run of 14-month highs in March. (CNBC)



* Speculative sectors take big hits as overall stock market shows signs of exhaustion (CNBC)

* Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd warns bitcoin could plunge 50% near-term (CNBC)

* Today's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Morgan Stanley, Apple (CNBC Pro)

* Weekly mortgage demand jumps 8% after rates fall to a two-month low (CNBC)

Netflix blamed its subscriber growth slowdown on pandemic-inspired delays in some of its big-name shows and films. In the first quarter, global paid net subscriber additions totaled 3.98 million compared with estimates for 6.2 million. Netflix said Tuesday it expects to add only about 1 million subscribers in the current quarter. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will reflect on his efforts to expand Covid vaccine distribution and access in his first three months in the White House. The U.S., under the Biden administration, is set administer more than 200 million doses before the president's 100th day in office next week. That's was his latest goal. (AP)



* U.S. vaccination pace holds above 3 million shots per day for two weeks straight (CNBC)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said it will resume rolling out its Covid vaccine in Europe after regulators on the continent said the benefits outweigh the risk of uncommon but severe blood clots. The European Medicines Agency on Tuesday recommended adding a warning about possible clotting issues with low blood platelets. (Reuters)



J&J's vaccine was put on pause in the U.S. after six women developed a rare blood clotting disorder. One woman died and another was in critical condition. The CDC's immunization advisory panel is set to make its recommendation on J&J's one-shot vaccine Friday. (CNBC)



* Israel closes long-term Covid vaccine deals with Pfizer and Moderna (The Times of Israel)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., on Wednesday introduced the College for All Plan, legislation that would make a college education free for millions and lend extra support to those from working-class families attending minority institutions. The bill, as in previous plans, proposes the government help pay for it by imposing a financial transaction tax on Wall Street. (CNBC)



* Cooperman declines Sen. Warren invite to testify at Senate hearing on taxes (CNBC)

A jury on Tuesday found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges stemming from the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, last year. Chauvin convicted on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The verdicts were read a day after jurors began their deliberations. (CNBC)



* Biden, Harris praise verdict in Chauvin murder trial, but say more must be done (CNBC)

* Guilty verdict will accelerate process of change, says ex-NYC police commissioner (CNBC)

Research tracking thousands of people age 50 and above suggests those who sleep six hours or less a night are more likely to develop dementia in their late 70s. The study was published Tuesday in the Nature Communications journal. (NYTimes)

Amazon (AMZN) is expanding its palm-scanning payment system to a Whole Foods store in Seattle, the first of many planned rollouts at other locations. Amazon One debuted in September and is currently in use at about a dozen Amazon physical stores. (CNBC)



* Messaging platform Discord reportedly ends sale talks with Microsoft (Reuters)

* Here's everything Apple just announced: New iPad Pros, colorful iMacs, AirTags (CNBC)

* Foxconn mostly abandons $10 billion Wisconsin project touted by Trump (Reuters)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Verizon (VZ): Verizon reported quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat analysts' forecasts. Verizon lost more wireless subscribers during the quarter than analysts had been anticipating.

Welbilt (WBT): Welbilt shares surged 14.8% in the premarket after the maker of professional foodservice equipment agreed to be bought by rival Middleby (MIDD) in an all-stock transaction with an implied value of $4.3 billion.

Anthem (ANTM): The health insurer earned $7.01 per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates by 50 cents a share. Revenue fell short of Wall Street projections. Anthem also raised its full-year outlook, amid growth in its various medical plans and higher pharmacy benefit management revenue. The stock rose 1.6% in premarket trading.

Halliburton (HAL): Halliburton shares climbed 2.4% in premarket action after it beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 19 cents per share. Revenue was above estimates as well, with the oilfield services company saying its North American business continues to stage a healthy recovery.

Baker Hughes (BKR): The oilfield services company's stock rose 1.2% in premarket action after it reported quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share, a penny a share above estimates. Revenue was essentially in line with expectations. Profit tumbled 40% from a year ago, impacted by severe winter weather.

Nasdaq (NDAQ): The stock exchange operator earned $1.96 per share for the first quarter, 23 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also came in above Street forecasts. Results were boosted by double-digit increases in equity and fixed income trading revenue. Nasdaq also announced a 10% dividend increase.

CSX (CSX): CSX fell 2 cents a share short of estimates, with quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share. The rail operator's revenue came in above forecasts. Pandemic-related disruptions and higher fuel costs ate into CSX's bottom line. CSX slid 1% in premarket trading.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH): Shares rose 2.4% in the premarket after Goldman Sachs upgraded the cruise line operator to "buy" from "neutral." Goldman cited several positive factors including Norwegian's capacity growth and low leverage compared to its peers.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG): Intuitive Surgical earned $3.52 per share for its latest quarter, well above the $2.63 a share consensus estimate. The surgical device maker's revenue also beat forecasts, with procedures using the company's devices increasing as the Covid-19 pandemic eases. The stock gained 3.9% in premarket trading.

ASML (ASML): ASML gained 3.6% in premarket action after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter profit, as the supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment benefits from the global surge in chip demand. ASML also raised its full-year outlook.

Tenet Healthcare (THC): Tenet reported quarterly profit of $1.30 per share, compared to the 72 cents a share consensus estimate. The hospital operator's revenue came in slightly above forecasts. Tenet said it was able to successfully deal with challenges related to both the pandemic and winter storms, and it also gave an upbeat outlook. Tenet added 2.7% in premarket trading.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR): Interactive Brokers came in 7 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly earnings of 98 cents per share. Revenue was well above estimates on a 53% jump in trading commissions. The stock added 2.1% in premarket trading.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW): Edwards shares gained 3.8% in the premarket after it beat estimates by 7 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 54 cents per share. Revenue was also above consensus forecasts and the medical device company also raised its full-year forecast on an anticipated increase in demand for heart-related procedures.

WATERCOOLER

Plans for a breakaway elite soccer league in Europe quickly unraveled, following widespread criticism and even threats of government intervention. Announced on Sunday, the European Super League was designed to rival the UEFA Champions League format, currently Europe's top annual club competition. (CNBC)