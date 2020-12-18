You Might Want to Add These Extra Costs to Your Budget When Planning a Safe Vacation During Covid

We all need a vacation after 2020.

And with vaccines being shipped out around the country, now might be a good time to start planning your much-needed getaway in 2021.

The most important part of any trip you plan during Covid-19 will be flexibility, according to Nisreene Atassi, the global head of communications at Brand Expedia.

Americans have grown accustomed to paying for the cheapest flights and hotel rooms, but you should pay extra to guarantee your vacation is fully refundable, said Atassi.

Spending money on travel insurance should also be a priority, but you need to read the fine print. Almost all policies now consider Covid a known event, and that will affect what is covered, according to Atassi.

"Travel insurance is likely not going to cover a cancellation as a result of a lockdown happening in a certain market or anything along those lines," Atassi said.

Check out this video to learn about other unexpected travel costs you may encounter when planning your next vacation.

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.