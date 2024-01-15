Bear found in basement inside California home

A California homeowner woke up to a big shock over the weekend -- an uninvited guest getting comfortable in her basement.

It happened Saturday morning at this house in Monrovia, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The woman who lives there got a Ring doorbell camera alert showing a bear walking up her driveway.

She ignored it, thinking it was just passing by.

But she later found the bear nested in her basement.

The bear apparently made its entrance through a crawl space.