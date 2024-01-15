California

Bear found in basement inside California home

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A California homeowner woke up to a big shock over the weekend -- an uninvited guest getting comfortable in her basement.

It happened Saturday morning at this house in Monrovia, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The woman who lives there got a Ring doorbell camera alert showing a bear walking up her driveway.

She ignored it, thinking it was just passing by.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But she later found the bear nested in her basement. 

The bear apparently made its entrance through a crawl space.

This article tagged under:

California
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us