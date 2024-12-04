Crime and Courts

Butte County school shooting: 2 kindergarteners injured, suspected gunman dead

Two students were shot and taken to a hospital and their conditions were not immediately known, according to the sheriff's office

By Kristofer Noceda, John Zuchelli and Gia Vang

A suspected gunman is dead and two students are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a school in Butte County, according to the sheriff's office.

Just after 1:08 p.m., the Butte County Sheriff's Office said it began receiving calls at the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Palermo. Deputies responded after receiving a call about the shooting on campus and found the suspected gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound about two minutes after the original call came.

The sheriff said the suspect has been identified, but was not releasing their identity at this time. There is also no known connection between the shooter and the school, according to the sheriff.

Authorities give an update on school shooting in Butte County. on Wednesday night. 

The department added it is still interviewing people associated with the suspect. Authorities are also checking on claims that the suspected gunman may have come to the school earlier to enroll a family member.

Two students, both boys and ages five and six, were shot and taken to a hospital in "extremely" critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Other students were taken to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene in Oroville to be reunited with their parents.

Sheriff's officials said the K-8 school serves 35 students.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office has reached out to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies for help with the investigation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has since come out and said the incident was "heartbreaking."

"Once again, a community is shattered by senseless gun violence. Our hearts are with the children, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific tragedy," Newsom wrote on social media platform X. "To the survivors of gun violence: You are never alone. California stands with you."

