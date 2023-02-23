National Weather Service Meteorologist on ‘Very Rare' California Snow Storms

Many Bay Area students don't have school this week, but the statewide winter weather has a lot of families reconsidering their travel plans.

In the Sierra, there’s heavy snow and gusty winds. Interstate 80 was closed in both directions across Donner Pass on Thursday night.

The conditions are so bad, that many Caltrans cameras are either frozen or covered in snow, so not very usable.

Southern California has been through one of the strangest weeks in decades with the National Weather Service issuing a blizzard warning.

There’s heavy rain and snow in the Los Angeles County mountains -- trouble for anyone traveling along the Grapevine.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the Bay Area branch of the National Weather Service Thursday and she said, “This is a very rare event. It’s like Mother Nature has thrown us a jigsaw puzzle that we don’t often get to put together.”

