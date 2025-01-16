Olympian Gary Hall Jr. to receive replacement medals from IOC after fleeing LA fires

The International Olympic Committee announced it will replace 10 medals left behind by Gary Hall Jr. as he fled the fires in Los Angeles County.

Hall, a type 1 diabetic, only took his dog and insulin when he fled the Palisades Fire last week.

Upon hearing of Hall's loss, IOC president Thomas Bach said all 10 of his medals will be replaced/

"We are in full solidarity with the citizens of Los Angeles and full of admiration for the tireless work of the firefighters and the security forces," Bach said in a statement Sunday. "Currently, the full focus must be on the fight against the fires and the protection of the people and property."

Throughout his Olympic career, Hall garnered five gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals from the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Olympics.

Raj Mathai spoke with Hall to understand his evacuation journey and what the IOC's gesture means to him. That interview is in the video above.