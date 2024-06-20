Northern California wildfire now largest in the state at 19,000 acres

A wildfire burning in Northern California continued to grow in size Thursday, and is now the largest active fire in California, according to Cal Fire.

The Sites Fire in Colusa County had scorched more than 19,000 acres as of Thursday morning and was just 15% contained, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters continued making progress on the west and east sides of the fire overnight Thursday, but the north end of the fire remained active, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire

No injuries have been reported, and no known structures have been impacted by the blaze.

The following evacuations orders were still in effect: Leesville Lodoga Road South to Leesville Road; Leesville to Huffmaster Road; Huffmaster Road to Maxwell Sites Road; Leesville Road to Antelope Valley Ranch and North from Antelope Valley Ranch; and Sites Lodoga Road at Sites has a hard road closure.

Evacuation warnings were issued for south of Leesville Road along Bear Valley Road to Highway 20 and Highway 20 east to Leesville Road, Cal Fire said.

An evacuation shelter is open at the Colusa Veterans Hall, 108 E Main St. in Colusa.