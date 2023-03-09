Santa Cruz County Families Head to Higher Grounds as Evacuation Warnings Continue

With evacuation warnings in effect in the Santa Cruz Mountains, some families have headed to higher grounds.

Those living in flood danger zones have been parking their cars and trailers in a church parking lot in Felton Grove. Though that area is part of the evacuation warning, it’s on higher ground and safer than some of the other neighborhoods.

It’s a different kind of backyard danger for those living just feet away from the San Lorenzo River, which was rising and moving along fast Thursday night.

For Kevin Bollinger, the river is literally his backyard.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“We’re just trying to stack things up, you know we don’t worry about it if it stays below a foot,” said Bollinger.



They were lifting what they can and storing what they can't lose

His neighborhood is under an evacuation warning and the river is expected to hit flood stage in the next few hours. But this family says they’re staying put.

“It comes up pretty fast, but it comes down pretty fast too so, I might only be able to do half a day of work or not, we'll see if I can get out safely,” said Bollinger.

Down the street, the roads are surrounded by piles of mud left behind by January's storms. Many homes were still occupied with families inside with the lights on.

In Aptos, preparations were underway for families that decided to evacuate.

“We can accommodate at this gymnasium at the Cabrillo College Aptos Campus, up to 150 cots,” said Kristin Fabos, spokesperson for the college.

It’s just one of several evacuation centers in Santa Cruz County, where people can find a place to sleep, shower, eat and have access to the internet.

The county plans to keep that shelter open indefinitely.