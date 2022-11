Another shark was spotted in Pacific Grove Monday, the third since June.

Police said a shark knocked a surfer off their board near Otter Point, about 100 yards off shore.

That’s not far from Lover’s Point where two people were attacked this summer.

In Monday’s encounter, the shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer into the water.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The board is being tested to try to determine what kind of shark it was.