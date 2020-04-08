6 Dead, 79 Others Infected in COVID-19 Outbreaks at East Bay Nursing Homes

Six infected residents have died following a COVID-19 outbreak at a Hayward nursing home. In addition, at least 29 other residents and 24 staff members at Gateway Care and Rehab Center have tested positive for coronavirus.

Alameda County health officials confirmed the cases on Wednesday and also reported another COVID-19 outbreak at East Bay Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Castro Valley, where 17 staff members and nine residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, officials said they are tracking suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities throughout Alameda County.

The cases adds to the surge of COVID-19 infections reported at nursing homes in the Bay Area.

At Orinda Care Center, 27 residents and 22 staff members have tested positive for the virus. Four residents have been hospitalized while the rest remained at the facility, according to officials at Contra Costa Health Services.

One person in hospice care at the facility who had tested positive for COVID-19 died over the weekend, a health department spokesman said.

Contra Costa County health officials are also investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at the Carlton Senior Living Facility in downtown Pleasant Hill. Officials say four residents have tested positive, three of which are now hospitalized. In addition, nine staff members have tested positive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.