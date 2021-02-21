New Vaccination Site Opens at Larkspur Ferry Terminal in Marin County

The first drive-thru vaccination site in Marin County opened at the Larkspur Ferry Terminal Sunday, officials confirm.

Alike many other parts in the Bay Area, Marin County recently faced delays in supply due to severe weather conditions at shipping hubs.

Despite the wait, drivers lined up Sunday at the newly opened site ready to receive their vaccine against the coronavirus.

"It's a bit of a relief," said Chris Nelson from San Anselmo, "I think there are still constraints, but better."

Her husband made the appointment for her through the Marin County Public Health website.

People 65 years of age and older, as well as healthcare workers are now eligible to make an appointment and receive their vaccine.

"Today we’re prepared to vaccinate up to 250 people," said Laine Hendricks from the Marin County Public Health Department. "This is our soft launch; we were partially restricted due to supply woes from the storms back east."

By Sunday afternoon, a total of 400 people had been vaccinated.

"I'm willing to wait in this line," said resident Sue Gallagher.