San Francisco to Lift Vaccination Proof or Negative Test Requirement for Indoor Public Settings

San Francisco on Friday will lift its proof of vaccination or a negative test requirement to enter restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor public settings.

The San Francisco Public Health Department said the change comes with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to decline.

Businesses can still decide to be more restrictive than the local health guidelines, officials said.

"With cases and hospitalizations continuing to fall and our high vaccination rate providing a strong defense against the virus, San Francisco is ready to further reduce COVID-19 restrictions and allow individuals to make their own decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones. The proof of vaccination and testing requirements served their purpose in keeping these spaces as safe as possible for staff and patrons. Rolling it back is part of coming out of crisis mode and learning to live with the virus," Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said in a statement. "We have had a successful and productive partnership with the business community and thank them for their efforts in keeping our City safe. We are devoted to directing City resources toward protecting the most vulnerable in our population and our highly impacted communities through vaccinations, testing, masks and more. And as always, we will continue to monitor the data and science to determine what comes next."

Meanwhile, proof of vaccination or a negative test will still be required to enter indoor "mega" events, officials said citing state guidelines. An indoor mega event is any gathering of 1,000 people or more.

