San Mateo County Honors 13-Year-Old Boy for Invention Aimed at COVID-19 Safety

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 13-year-old inventor who made something aimed at health has companies and politicians taking notice.

Mizan Rupan-Tompkins created a safer way to touch things in the time of COVID-19. He calls it the "Safe Touch Pro."

"I saw my parents using their sleeves to open doors," Rupan-Tompkins said of what sparked the idea.

The young entrepreneur uses nine 3D printers to create the tool and has sold hundreds of the item all from his home.

"It's gentler on surface, lighter, and anti-microbial to kill germs," Rupan-Tompkins said.

San Mateo County recognized Rupan-Tompkins' efforts by naming Thursday in the county after him.

"Just reached out to him because his device saves lives, make no mistake about it," San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said.

Ultimately, Rupan-Tompkins said he would love to get his invention into the hands of hospital workers and ride-sharing companies.

For more information, visit safetouchprohandle.com.

