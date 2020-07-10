San Mateo County Honors 13-Year-Old Boy for Invention Aimed at COVID-19 Safety

A 13-year-old inventor who made something aimed at health has companies and politicians taking notice.

Mizan Rupan-Tompkins created a safer way to touch things in the time of COVID-19. He calls it the "Safe Touch Pro."

"I saw my parents using their sleeves to open doors," Rupan-Tompkins said of what sparked the idea.

Meet 13 year old Mizan Rupan-Tompkins.

This SF entrepreneur is 3-D printing his invention, Safe Touch Pro, to safely “touch” doors, elevators, ATMs, etc.

He’s sold hundreds. $14.99.

Wants to work with hospitals, @Uber and @lyft. pic.twitter.com/RCXag7JgJf — scott budman (@scottbudman) July 10, 2020

The young entrepreneur uses nine 3D printers to create the tool and has sold hundreds of the item all from his home.

"It's gentler on surface, lighter, and anti-microbial to kill germs," Rupan-Tompkins said.

San Mateo County recognized Rupan-Tompkins' efforts by naming Thursday in the county after him.

"Just reached out to him because his device saves lives, make no mistake about it," San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said.

Ultimately, Rupan-Tompkins said he would love to get his invention into the hands of hospital workers and ride-sharing companies.

For more information, visit safetouchprohandle.com.