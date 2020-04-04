Santa Cruz County Officials Uses ‘Beaches and Parks Contact Team’ to Enforce Ban on Gatherings

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Friday said that deputies will be enforcing the county's new shelter-in-place order and urged residents against congregating at local beaches and parks.

The county's new order, issued Tuesday and expiring May 3, prohibits any public or private gatherings outside of residents' immediate household.

Violation of the order is punishable by a misdemeanor charge that could result in a fine, imprisonment or both, the sheriff's office said Friday.

Sheriff's deputies will be patrolling and enforcing the order through a Beaches and Parks Contact Team at county beaches and parks.

The sheriff's office also said deputies and corrections officers at the county jails will wear N95 masks "while supplies last."