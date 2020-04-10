South Bay Church Taking Easter Service to a Drive-In Movie Theater

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, one South Bay church is still planning to hold massive Easter services thanks to a drive-in movie theater.

Southridge Church of San Jose is slated to take over Capitol Drive-In to hold services at 9 a.m, 10:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The church purchased an FM transmitter so attendees will be able drive to the drive-in, tune to the correct frequency and listen to Easter service from their cars in order to abide by social distancing requirements. People interested in attending do need to register in advance.

“I keep saying this statement: that calm is contagious," Pastor Micaiah Irmler said. "And I feel like the church can lead the way in showing that we need to be aware of what’s going on, but we don’t need to be afraid. So, let's be practicing social distancing but not spiritual distancing.”

The church will have a pop-up pantry and plans to give out 60,000 Easter eggs for children. It’s also offering up to 1,000 fabric masks for people who need them.