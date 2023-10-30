earthquake

Preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

By NBC Bay Area staff

Getty Images

An earthquake measuring at a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck near the California-Nevada border Monday evening, according to the United States Geological Service.

Millbrae Oct 27

Two earthquakes rattle the Bay Area

San Francisco Oct 26

Automatic gas shutoffs could cut SF post-quake fires in half, expert says

USGS reported the quake happened at around 7:18 p.m. and was centered around 18.4 miles east northeast of Bridgeport and around 70.6 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.


BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL
You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

This article tagged under:

earthquake
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us