Preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

An earthquake measuring at a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck near the California-Nevada border Monday evening, according to the United States Geological Service.

USGS reported the quake happened at around 7:18 p.m. and was centered around 18.4 miles east northeast of Bridgeport and around 70.6 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe.

No other information was immediately available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.



BAY AREA QUAKE CENTRAL

You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big one. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, extensive quake prep checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources all in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES