Gore joining 49ers' front office in football advisory role

Frank Gore, the third-leading rusher in league history, is back in the NFL.

Gore signed a contract to return to the 49ers in a front office role, agent Malki Kawa announced on social media.

Congrats to my brother frank gore on taking a job with the 49ers front office. He was the first person to tell me I should become an agent almost 20yrs ago pic.twitter.com/TNImCM8bxx — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 29, 2023

Gore, who did some work with the 49ers prior to this year’s draft, rejoins the organization in a football advisory position, according to the team.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“We’re going to have Frank do a little bit of everything to expose him to all that the front office does,” 49ers general manager John Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area. “He was with us in draft meetings from time to time. He’ll go out on the road with some of our road scouts to make school calls. He is a smart football mind, and we want to tap into it and he wants to learn from us, so it’s a good thing for everyone involved.”

Last summer, Gore signed a one-day contract with the 49ers in order to retire as a member of the franchise. He also became the 31st member of the 49ers’ Hall of Fame.

Gore worked on evaluating draft prospects and sat in on meetings under Lynch in the spring.

“Frank showed an interest in coming in here,” Lynch said in April. “Somebody made that opportunity available to me years ago, and I was really grateful for it. So if someone is willing to put the time in, and given as much as he has to the organization, absolutely, we are going to open our arms. I think he learned a lot through the process.”

Gore has remained close with 49ers CEO Jed York through the years.

Gore originally joined the 49ers in 2005 as a third-round draft pick. He spent 10 seasons with the club and became the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 11,073 yards and 75 touchdowns.

He concluded his career with three seasons in Indianapolis and one apiece with Miami, Buffalo and the New York Jets.

At the conclusion of his final season in 2020, Gore completed his career with 16,000 rushing yards. He ranks third all-time behind only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726).

Gore is first eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2026.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast