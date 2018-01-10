Too Soon to Blame Romaine Lettuce for E. Coli Outbreak: CDC - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY

Too Soon to Blame Romaine Lettuce for E. Coli Outbreak: CDC

Blaming a single crop too soon could leave people at risk if something else is spreading the bacteria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said

Published at 5:41 AM PST on Jan 10, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    It may seem simple, but you may not be properly washing your hands. Follow these simple steps to keep your hands clean.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017)

    It's too early to say that romaine lettuce is the source of an E. coli outbreak that has made at least 57 people in the U.S. and Canada sick, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told NBC News.

    "One of the things we worry about is we don’t know the source of contamination," said Ian Williams, chief of the CDC's Outbreak Response and Prevention Branch.

    Williams confirmed that no new cases have been diagnosed since early December, but without knowing the true source, it's hard to say that outbreak is over. And blaming a single crop too soon could leave people at risk if something else is spreading the bacteria.

    Williams' comments come after Consumer Reports acted on its own last week to warn people not to eat romaine lettuce. The company said that even though it didn't have "100 percent certainty that romaine lettuce is the cause of the E. coli outbreak in the U.S., a greater degree of caution is appropriate given that romaine lettuce is almost always consumed raw."

    CDC-Recommended Tips on Avoiding the Flu at Work

    [NATL] CDC-Recommended Tips on Avoiding the Flu at Work

    The CDC recommends getting a flu shot early during flu season.

    (Published Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices