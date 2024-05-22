swimming

Three-time Olympic gold medalist talks water safety

By NBC Bay Area staff

Memorial Day weekend marks the unoffical start of summer, and as more people head to beaches and pools, water safety is crucial.

Data shows 90% of child drownings happen in front of an adult, and a child can drown in less than 30 seconds.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines offers water safety tips for families that apply year-round with the Step Into Swim initiative.

