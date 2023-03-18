Antioch

1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized Following Crash in Antioch

Police say one driver died and two people were hospitalized following a nighttime crash on SR-4 and Lone Tree Way

By NBC Bay Area staff

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a crash in Antioch Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 4 and Lone Tree Way. Police said a black truck broadsided another truck there. 

One truck’s driver was pronounced dead after first responders arrived, police said.

Emergency personnel also took two passengers from a truck to the hospital. Both passengers are reported to be in critical condition.

The occupants of the other truck were unhurt and remained at the scene, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

