1 dead, 2 injured after multicar crash in Contra Costa County

A collision involving several cars left one person dead and two others injured in Byron Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened along Byron Highway, near the Byron Airport, at around 6:30 p.m., CHP said.

In total, four cars were involved in the crash. The full details are still unclear, but CHP said it was investigating which car crossed the median on the two-lane highway.

Contra Costa County Fire Captain Joseph Grima said the two injured people were taken to the hospital, one by airlift and the other by an ambulance. Their current condition is unknown.

CHP Officer Beatriz Lanza noted that the person who died was not wearing their seatbelt correctly.

“We also want to remind everyone to properly wear their seatbelts with their lap belt fully across their chest,” Lanza said.