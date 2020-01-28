Sunnyvale

1 Hurt, 1 Arrested in Suspected DUI Crash in Sunnyvale: CHP

NBC Bay Area

A woman was hospitalized, and man was arrested early Tuesday after a vehicle veered off northbound Highway 85 and crashed into Stevens Creek in Sunnyvale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near the Fremont Avenue offramp, where a Nissan Sentra went off the roadway, through a fence and into the creek below.

The driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, the CHP said. The crash damaged 20 feet of fencing and a pole.

One passenger, a woman, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

