1 injured after car crash, shooting in San Rafael

Officers responding to a collision involving several vehicles Saturday afternoon found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, San Rafael police said.

The collision occurred in the 500 block of B Street, where two suspects were seen running from the scene, police said.

The San Rafael Fire Department responded to the collisions and transported the shooting victim to a local hospital, police said.

The collisions followed multiple calls of a disturbance about 2:39 p.m. in the 500 block of D Street, police said.

"Based on our initial investigation, these two incidents are connected and are confined to the individuals involved," police said in a press release. "There is no threat to the public at large."

Police asked residents of the area to review their home surveillance cameras for any video footage of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Rafael Police at 415-485-3000. Tips can also be made online.