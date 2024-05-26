San Rafael

1 injured after car crash, shooting in San Rafael

By Bay City News

Officers responding to a collision involving several vehicles Saturday afternoon found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds, San Rafael police said. 

The collision occurred in the 500 block of B Street, where two suspects were seen running from the scene, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The San Rafael Fire Department responded to the collisions and transported the shooting victim to a local hospital, police said.

San Pablo 20 hours ago

San Pablo crash leaves 1 person dead

San Mateo County 22 hours ago

1 in the hospital following Hwy. 1 crash in San Mateo County

The collisions followed multiple calls of a disturbance about 2:39 p.m. in the 500 block of D Street, police said.

"Based on our initial investigation, these two incidents are connected and are confined to the individuals involved," police said in a press release. "There is no threat to the public at large."

Police asked residents of the area to review their home surveillance cameras for any video footage of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Rafael Police at 415-485-3000. Tips can also be made online.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Rafael
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us