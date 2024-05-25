San Pablo crash leaves 1 person dead

One person was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by a car in San Pablo, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP said its officers responded at around 1:26 a.m. to find the person dead along San Pablo Avenue, just south of Shamrock Drive.

Investigators believe that person stopped their car in the road, then got out of the vehicle. Another car then hit the person and drove off, according to CHP.

CHP did not provide any details about why the first car stopped or why the person might have gotten out onto the road.

San Pablo police later located the driver of that car near Howard Street and Rumrill Boulevard, arresting them on suspicion of driving under the influence.