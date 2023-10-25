1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at San Leandro barber shop

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at the Harrison Brothers barber shop in San Leandro Wednesday, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot, one of whom had died while the other suffered minor injuries.

The person who died was an employee of the shop, according to police, while the injured person was a customer.

There has been no word on any arrests. San Leandro police said they were investigating, adding that they didn’t believe there was an active threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 510-577-3235, or reach out to the department’s anonymous tip line at 510-577-3278.

One person is dead and another injured after a barbershop shooting, according to San Leandro police. Watch footage shot by NBC Bay Area Skyranger.