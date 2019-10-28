Authorities conduct an investigation after three people were killed when an Amtrak train hit a vehicle at a crossing in Richmond. (Oct. 28, 2019)

Three people were killed after a northbound Amtrak long-distance train hit a vehicle at a crossing in Richmond early Monday morning, according to Union Pacific Railroad officials.

The vehicle was struck at about 12:08 a.m. at a railroad crossing near Brookside Drive and Giant Road, Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan said. All three occupants who were inside the vehicle have died.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said none of the crew or passengers aboard the northbound No. 14 Coast Starlight were injured.

The train will be inspected and should continue on to its final destination of Seattle once crews at the scene finish cleanup and the investigation into the collision, Magliari said. According to Amtrak's train tracker, as of 2:55 a.m., the train remained stopped near the scene.