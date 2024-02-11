Santa rosa

3 injured by Santa Rosa house fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

Three people were injured by a house fire in Santa Rosa Friday night, according to firefighters. 

Several people reported the fire on 816 Aston Avenue at around 9:36 p.m., Fire Captain David Kim with the Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a statement.

Prior to firefighters arriving, one occupant escaped while good samaritans had rescued another. After arriving, crews entered the home and rescued a third, unresponsive woman. 

Kim said they were treated for burns and smoke inhalation, then transported to a trauma center. Two remain in critical condition, according to Kim, with one in a moderate condition. 

Firefighters also found three cats, though two of those died. Crews got the fire under control by around 10 p.m., then remained on-scene for several more hours to extinguish hot spots and burning debris. 

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

