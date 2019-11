A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Geysers area Sunday, November 3, 2019.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Geysers area Sunday.

The quake, which was initially reported as a 4.1, was registered around 12:34 p.m.

A 3.6 earthquake, followed by a 2.9 aftershock, took place Saturday near the same area. Saturday's quakes were centered near the northern perimeter of the Kincade Fire.

No damages have been reported.

