49ers fever ramps up ahead of NFC Championship Game

Niners fever is booming ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

As fans count down the hours to kickoff, they're also gathering everything they need to show off their love for the red and gold.

Team merchandise has been flying off shelves at the team store at the stadium as well as places like Rangels' Boutique on San Jose's King Road.

"The more the Niners win, the more we sell," Marina Rangel said. "Right now, we’re crossing our fingers because we want them to go to the Super Bowl. We’re going to the Super Bowl."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Stubhub said Sunday's game is on track to be the best-selling NFL playoff game in the ticket reseller's history. Prices on the secondary market start at $365 for the worst seat in the house.

The U.S. senators from both Michigan and California are also getting in on the action with a friendly wager.

If the Lions win, Michigan's senators will get clam chowder, sourdough bread, San Francisco craft beer and Ghirardelli chocolate. If the Niners win, California's senators will get Coney Island hot dogs, Better Made Potato chips, Michigan craft beer and Faygo pop.