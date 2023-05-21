California

Preliminary 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern California Coast

By NBC Bay Area staff

A preliminary 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 11:44 a.m. and it was centered 63.5 miles east of Petolia, 65.3 miles west of Ferndale in Humboldt County, 71.1 miles west of Fortuna and 74.6 miles west-southwest of Eureka, the USGS said.

No other information was immediately available.

