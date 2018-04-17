A's Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Free Game for Fans

An Oakland Athletics fan waves a flag in the stands during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at O.co Coliseum on September 23, 2014 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Free baseball, anyone?

Admission to the Oakland Athletics home game on Tuesday will be totally free to fans in celebration of the team's 50th year in Oakland, but there are a couple catches.

The team previously dished out thousands of free vouchers for the game so anyone without one of those tickets come Tuesday will be out of luck. Those folks can still hop on a wait list and score some tickets if they become available.

Fans with a voucher also aren't necessarily guaranteed a seat to Tuesday night's game, according to the East Bay Times. There were reportedly more vouchers distributed than the roughly 65,000 available seats at the Oakland Coliseum. That means seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

If a fan with a voucher doesn't get a seat to Tuesday night's game, they will be presented with a ticket for a future game, according to the newspaper.

The A's will host the Chicago White Sox at 7:05 p.m. on the celebratory day. Parking gates will open at 12 p.m. Stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Parking — as it is for every Tuesday home game — will also be free.



Season ticket holders won't have to do anything special to grab their complimentary tickets, the team announced back at the beginning of the year. The tickets will be loaded into their accounts automatically.

For more information on the 50th anniversary game celebration, visit a special webpage dedicated to the event.