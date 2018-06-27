Fans Flock to Avaya Stadium to Catch Mexico Take on Sweden in World Cup Match - NBC Bay Area
2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup

Sixty-four matches will be played in 12 venues located in 11 cities in Russia

Fans Flock to Avaya Stadium to Catch Mexico Take on Sweden in World Cup Match

By Brendan Weber and Thom Jensen

Published 38 minutes ago

    Avaya Stadium is rocking with both excitement and nervous tension Wednesday morning.

    That's because soccer fans have flocked to the South Bay stadium to watch Mexico duke it out with Sweden as both teams in Group F fight for a spot in the Round of 16 at the World Cup in Russia.

    The home of the San Jose Earthquakes is playing host to free watch parties throughout the international soccer tournament.

    Heading into Wednesday's Group F matches, Mexico leads the table with six points. Germany and Sweden are tied with three points. South Korea sat at the bottom of the table with zero points.

    The two teams with the most points at the end of Wednesday's matches will advance to the Round of 16.


