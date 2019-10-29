Golden Gate Transit has announced changes in service for Tuesday due to the impact from the Kincade Fire and evacuations in Sonoma County.

Southbound bus Route 72, will begin at the Rohnert Park Expressway Park & Ride bus stop and northbound trips will operate as far north as the Santa Rosa Transit Mall.

Southbound Route 72X will begin at the Rohnert Park Expressway Park and Ride bus stop and northbound trips will operate as far as the Rohnert Park Expressway bus pad off of Highway 101.

Southbound Route 74 will begin at the Rohnert Park-Roberts Lake Park & Ride bus stop and northbound trips will operate as far as the Santa Rosa Transit Mall.

Route 76 will resume as regularly scheduled.

Route 101 southbound will begin at the Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Boulevard bus stop and northbound trips will operate as far as the Santa Rosa Transit Mall.

Route 101X southbound trips will begin at the Highway 101/Rohnert Park Expressway bus pad and northbound trips will operate as far as the Santa Rosa Transit Mall.

Route 31, the SMART train shuttle between San Rafael and the Larkspur Ferry Terminal will be cancelled if the SMART train is not operating Tuesday.