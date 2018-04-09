Can I Get a Ride?: Sea Lion Hops Onto Massive Ship in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
Can I Get a Ride?: Sea Lion Hops Onto Massive Ship in San Francisco

A sea lion hopped onto a ship in San Francisco's Pier 30

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    Brian A. Machado
    A sea lion hopped onto a ship in San Francisco's Pier 30 looking for a ride.

    Look carefully at the photo above — do you see something climbing onto the massive ship?

    Brian A. Machado, who shot the photo while he was at San Francisco's Pier 50 Sunday afternoon, said he saw the sea lion trying to get on the ship when he got there.

    "We were passing by on a boat when we saw it," Machado said. "There was another boat that got to see it make the jump up. When we rolled up he was better positioning himself to get warm. The boat was not moving and docked with another boat."

    The photo has amassed comments from animal lovers on Reddit who hope the sea lion was able to hop off safely before the big ship sailed off.

