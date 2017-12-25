Derek Carr, Raiders Offense Gift Eagles a Win

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – The Raiders had nothing to play for Monday night. They were formally eliminated from playoff contention Sunday afternoon, leaving just two games to wrap an incredibly disappointing season.

Effort never waned against the Eagles, though the Raiders played like a team that doesn’t belong in the postseason.

Offense is to blame for the season going so far south, and was the problem yet again on Christmas night. That unit was awful, and the passing game in particular was ugly as ever against the Eagles.

Defense kept the Raiders in it with one stop after another.

The offensive gave this one away, and was responsible for a 19-10 loss at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quarterback Derek Carr’s second interception was a back breaker, giving the Eagles possession near midfield with less than a minute to go. Philadelphia worked into field goal range and Jake Elliott converted from 48 yards out with 22 seconds left.

There was no late-game magic in that unit, which could move an inch with the game on the line. The offense turned it over four times in the second half, including the final play with the Eagles returning a fumble for a touchdown.

The Raiders ran well against the NFL’s best rushing defense, with 137 yards on 33 carries. Marshawn Lynch paced that effort, with 94 yards and was the team’s steadiest offensive presence.

The passing game, however, was completely out of sync. Protection was suspect. Receivers weren’t getting much separation.

Carr couldn’t find a rhythm, wasn’t terribly accurate and made some poor decisions one of his worst games this season. He completed 15-of-29 passes for 147 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble at the end.

Most of his yards came from one pass.

Amari Cooper scored the Raiders’ first touchdown on a 63-yard reception from Carr. Cooper ran a slant and go route, and Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills bit hard on the first half on a double move.

Cooper was wide open for a relatively easy touchdown.

The Raiders struggled to sustain drives, as they have all season, but found themselves in the driver’s season down the stretch.

Defense maintained firm control over an Eagles offensive far more explosive with Carson Wentz under center. He’s out with a torn ACL, leaving backup Nick Foles to captain the ship. Raiders fans will remember him for seven touchdown passes at Oakland Coliseum in 2013, but he was far less effective this time around.

Offensive play was truly offensive in the third quarter, with three turnovers in four plays. Carr threw an interception. Jay Ajayi lost a fumble to plays later and then Marshawn Lynch coughed it up on the next play.

The Eagles only got a field goal from that exchange well into Raiders territory, securing a 10-10 tie heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles broke it late, but it wasn’t the defense’s fault. This “L” falls on the offense.