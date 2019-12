If you shopped online for Cyber Monday, you were far from alone. This year's Cyber Monday is expected to set another record bringing in nearly $10 billion in purchases. And as shoppers made their picks, NBC Bay Area got a rare look at the massive operation to get those purchases to your in a hurry. Scott Budman reports.

