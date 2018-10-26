A picture of Justin Bieber eating a burrito surfaced online and the internet is freaking out.

That’s right, Bieber’s burrito eating skills came into question when Noisey editor Ryan Bassil tweeted a picture of the Canadian popstar – or someone who looks just like him – biting directly into the middle of a burrito.

"Does....Justin Bieber not know how... burritos work?" he tweeted Thursday morning, naturally gaining instant traffic from both Beliebers and non-Beliebers.

The tweet has since gotten 4,000 retweets, 25,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments from people poking fun at the popstar.

"Canadian culture is rich and wonderful," replied Twitter user Kyle. "Who are we to judge them for their bizarre burrito-eating techniques?"

"He’s lived in LA for 10+ years, no excuse for this kind of burrito abuse," tweeted Ian Rees.

Other social media users said there was no way the picture was of Bieber, saying his hair color, hand shape and size gave it away.

"This isn't Justin Bieber. The person in this pic has a completely different (current) hair color to the Biebs, as well as shape and size of his hands. It's a misidentification that went viral on reddit. It happens. It’s not an old pic of JB either. Trust me on that," said Cravin.

We'll let you be the judge.

See more of the best replies below: