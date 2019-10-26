Kincade Fire Evacuation Centers

NBC 7

As the Kincade Fire rips through more areas of Sonoma County, several evacuation centers have opened for those who have been forced to leave their homes.

Officials have confirmed that the evacuation centers in the following list are small and animal friendly.

• Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building

1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa

• Petaluma Fairgrounds

100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

• Petaluma Veterans Building

1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma

• Petaluma Community Center

320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma

• Sonoma County Fairgrounds (large animals only)

1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.