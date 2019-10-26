Kincade Fire Evacuation Centers - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Kincade Fire Grows, Evacuations Expand
North Bay

North Bay

Kincade Fire Evacuation Centers

By Mandela Linder

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Kincade Fire Evacuation Centers
    NBC 7

    As the Kincade Fire rips through more areas of Sonoma County, several evacuation centers have opened for those who have been forced to leave their homes.

    Officials have confirmed that the evacuation centers in the following list are small and animal friendly.

    • Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building

    1351 Maple Avenue, Santa Rosa

    • Petaluma Fairgrounds

    100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma

    • Petaluma Veterans Building

    1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma

    • Petaluma Community Center

    320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma

    • Sonoma County Fairgrounds (large animals only)

    1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa

    Click here to view live map of evacuation areas

    This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

