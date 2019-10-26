Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thousands of customers across California are experiencing planned power safety shutoffs as PG&E cuts power due to high fire danger, and thousands more have been evacuated in the North Bay as the Kincade Fire rages. Due to these events, many evacuation centers have opened and schools have closed.

For list of evacuation centers click here.

Here's a list of Bay Area schools that will be closed:

Marin County

Novato Unified School District – All schools closed Monday.

Tamalpais Union High School District – All schools closed Monday.

Mill Valley School District – All schools closed Monday.

Ross School District – Ross School closed Monday.

Napa County

Howell Mountain Elementary School District –School closed Monday.

Napa Valley Unified School District – All schools in American Canyon closed Monday. Schools in Napa will remain open.

Sonoma County

Alexander Valley School District – Alexander Valley School closed. Only school in district.

Bellevue Union School District – All schools closed Monday.

Bennett Valley School District – All schools closed Monday.

Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified – All schools closed Monday.

Cloverdale Unified School District – All schools closed Monday.

Credo Charter School – Closed Monday.

Forestville School District – All schools closed Monday.

Geyserville Unified School District – Schools closed until further notice.

Harmony School District – All schools closed Monday.

Healdsburg School District – Closing schools on Monday and Tuesday. Early dismissal Friday due to air quality.

Healdsburg Elementary – Schools closed Monday and Tuesday.

Kid Street Charter School – Closed Monday.

Mark West Unions School District – All schools closed Monday.

Monte Rio Union School District – All schools closed Monday.

Oak Grove Union School District – All schools closed Monday.

Rincon Valley Unified School District – Schools closed Monday.

Roseland School District – All schools closed Monday.

Santa Rosa City Schools – All schools closed Monday.

Sebastopol Independent Charter School – Closed Monday.

Sebastopol Union School District – All schools closed Monday.

Twin Hills Union School District – All schools closed Monday.

Village Charter School – Closed Monday.

West Sonoma City Union High School District – All schools closed Monday.

Windsor Unified School District – All schools closed on Monday.

Wright School District – All schools closed Monday.

Colleges

California State University Maritime Academy (Vallejo) – All weekend activities cancelled. Monday activities and classes cancelled as well.

Sonoma State University – School closed through Monday.

Schools that plan to stay open

Bellevue Union School District – Schools open.

Old Adobe Union School District – Schools open.

Petaluma City Schools – Schools open.

Sonoma Valley Unified School District – Schools open as of now. Will let families know on Sunday evening if anything changes.

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District - Schools open. District is working with local officials to monitor situation.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.