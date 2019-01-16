Marquise Goodwin #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and his wife, Morgan, revealed Wednesday that the couple again experienced tragedy during the football season with the loss of twin boys during pregnancy.

Goodwin left the team while on a road trip to Tampa Bay in November to return to the Bay Area for personal reasons. He did not play the following day against the Buccaneers or the following week against the Seattle Seahawks.

“We experienced another traumatic event in our lives that we had to overcome, and it was tough,” Marquise Goodwin said on their YouTube channel, GoodwinSZN.

Morgan Goodwin said the couple found out during training camp they were expecting twin boys. During the course of the pregnancy, she said she was in and out of the hospital and placed on bed rest.

While Marquise and his teammates were in Tampa for the game against the Buccaneers, Morgan’s condition worsened.

“I woke up at about 3 in the morning with some contractions that were really bad, and I rushed to the hospital,” she said. “They were so bad that my water broke.

“We’re just taking it day by day.”

Marquise added, “Taking it day to day, and just comforting each other and doing different things to keep our minds busy and keep each other busy.”

The Goodwin also experienced a loss during pregnancy during the 2017 football season. Marquise played in a game just hours later on Nov. 12, 2017, at Levi’s Stadium and caught a long touchdown pass to fuel the 49ers’ victory over the New York Giants for their first win of the season. The couple revealed later that day what they had been through.

When Marquise Goodwin reported back to the 49ers this year after missing two games, he politely declined to talk about the reason he was not with the team and asked for privacy for his family. He said he felt the love from the organization.

“I finally had the courage to open up and talk about it,” Morgan said, “because I really didn’t want to.”

Said Marquise, “She didn’t want to, but I think it’ll probably be good for us. It helped last time, just moving past it and finding our way. A lot of people reached out and that was cool. A lot of people sent us things last time. And it just helped to know how much we were loved by either people we’ve come in contact with and even people we haven’t physically met. Just to see how much you guys love and support us, we definitely appreciate that.”