Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at The Royal Festival Hall on December 03, 2018 in London, England. The former First Lady's memoir titled 'Becoming' has become the best selling book in the US for 2018 according to figures released by her publisher Penguin Random House. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Michelle Obama didn’t hold back this weekend. During an appearance at an event for her new book “Becoming,” the former first lady spoke about work life balance, and how “having it all” isn’t always possible.

"Marriage still ain't equal, y'all," she said according to Vanity Fair, and a number of other publications, who reported on her comments. “It ain't equal. I tell women that whole 'so you can have it all.' Nope, not at the same time," Obama said. "That's a lie. And it's not always enough to lean in, because that s__t doesn't work all the time."

She then apologized for using the word “s___t.”

"I forgot where I was for a moment!" she told the crowd of about 19,000.

“I thought we were at home, y’all,” Obama said, according to Glamour. “I was getting real comfortable up in here. All right, I’m back now. Sometimes that stuff doesn’t work.”

Obama was referring to “Leaning in” — a method Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg makes the central focus of her 2013 book "Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead."

But even Sandberg acknowledged in 2017:

“We are stuck at less than 6 percent of the Fortune 500 CEO jobs and their equivalent in almost every country in the world. There were 19 countries run by women when Lean In was published. Today there are 11.”

