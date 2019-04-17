Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Big-Rig on I-280 in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Big-Rig on I-280 in San Jose

By Bay City News

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a big-rig on southbound Interstate 280 in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

    Three lanes were closed a of 4 p.m. with no estimated time of reopening, and traffic is being allowed through in the left lane.

    The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m. just south of Race Street, according to Officer Ralph Caggiano. The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office has been called to the scene.

    The CHP issued a Sig-alert for the fatal crash at 3:24 p.m. and officers are currently on scene.

