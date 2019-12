Authorities in Concord were investigating an officer-involved shooting in a residential neighborhood Sunday, a Concord police spokesperson confirmed.

At about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Oasis Street, but the initial purpose of the call was not immediately clear.

A Contra Costa Fire District official confirmed two people were taken from the scene to a hospital. Their conditions were not provided.

No further details were immediately available.