Bay Area Welcomes First Day of Spring With Rain, Gusty Winds

It's the first day of spring, but Tuesday will feel more like winter across the Bay Area.

A storm featuring sub-tropical moisture from Hawaii is pelting the region with much-needed rainfall and whipping some locations with gusty winds.

Much of the Bay Area will welcome light rain during the morning hours on Thursday before heavier rain kicks in later in the day, weather officials said. Off-and-on showers will continue until Thursday when the brunt of the wet weather for the week arrives.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, as much as 3 to 6 inches of rainfall could fall across coastal mountains, according to the National Weather Service. An estimated one-half to 1 1/2 inches of rain will fall across cities hugging the San Francisco Bay while anywhere from one-half to 1 inch of rain will accumulate in some inland locations.

Bay Area drivers are advised to keep an eye out for ponding as well as debris on roadways, weather officials said.

Gusty winds could also lead to power outages.