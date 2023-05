Athlete, scholar and actor. Rich Ting has held many titles.

Now, living in Los Angeles, Ting has a special place in his heart for the Bay Area, especially when he visits his alma mater, Archbishop Riordan High School in San Francisco.

Ting gets personal about life, friendships and Hollywood with NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai. Check out the video in the player above.

Who was the secret nerd? Who got the girls? Who was the messiest? NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai puts Rich Ting and his high school buddies through this one-minute rapid fire.